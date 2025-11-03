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Poster of In Waves and War
8.3
Kinoafisha Films In Waves and War
8.3

In Waves and War

, 2024
In Waves and War: Ehemalige Navy SEALs in Therapie
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of In Waves and War
8.3
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Synopsis

Three Navy SEALs leave their tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan with treatment-resistant, unrelenting psychological pain. They find themselves at the cutting edge of a different frontline: a lifesaving psychedelic therapy that brings healing to a community in urgent need.

Cast

Marcus Capone
Self - U.S. Navy SEAL
DJ Shipley
Self - U.S. Navy SEAL
Brian Losey
Self - U.S. Navy
Matty Roberts
Self - U.S. Navy SEAL
Amber Capone
Self
Patsy Dietz-Shipley
Self
Caden Capone
Self - Son of Marcus & Amber
Nolan Williams
Self - Director, Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab
Jonathan Dickinson
Self - Psychologist & Co-Founder, Ambio Clinic
Kirsten Cherian
Self - Clinical Psychologist, Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab
Director Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk
Composer Bryce Dessner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 3 November 2025
World premiere 3 November 2025
Production Actual Films, Chicago Media Project, Participant Media
Also known as
In Waves and War: Ehemalige Navy SEALs in Therapie, In Waves and War, In Waves and War: L'odyssée des vétérans, Dalgalarda ve Savaşta, I bølger og krig, In Waves and War: tra le onde e in guerra, No Mar e Na Guerra, 战海余波：退伍特种兵的疗愈之旅

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 31 October 2025

Frequently asked questions about the film “In Waves and War”

When is the premiere of the film “In Waves and War”?

The world premiere of the film “In Waves and War” was on 3 November 2025.

What is the rating of the film “In Waves and War”?

The film “In Waves and War” is rated 8.3/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 7.8/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “In Waves and War”?

The runtime of the film “In Waves and War” is 1 hour 47 minutes.

Who directed the film “In Waves and War”?

The film “In Waves and War” was directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk.

Who composed the music for the film “In Waves and War”?

The music for the film “In Waves and War” was composed by Bryce Dessner.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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