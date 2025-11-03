The music for the film “In Waves and War” was composed by Bryce Dessner.

The film “In Waves and War” was directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk.

The runtime of the film “In Waves and War” is 1 hour 47 minutes.

The film “In Waves and War” is rated 8.3/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 7.8/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “In Waves and War” was on 3 November 2025.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.