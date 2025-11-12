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Poster of Thoughts & Prayers
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Thoughts & Prayers
6.4

Thoughts & Prayers

, 2025
Thoughts & Prayers
USA / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Thoughts & Prayers
6.4
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

As gun violence normalizes, a $3 billion industry of drills, demos, and bulletproof gear makes survival routine. Tracing these rituals from conventions to classrooms, the film reveals a nation rehearsing for violence instead of ending it.

Cast

Quinn Davis
Self - Student
Kannon Davis
Self - Student
Rachel
Self - AP Chemistry Teacher, Provo, Utah
Mike Smith
Self - Founder, Teachers Academy
Summer
Self - Student
Ron Havniear
Self - Head of Security for Medford Schools, Oregon
Bret Champion
Self - School Superintendent, Medford Schools, Oregon
Chip Bancroft
Self - Mass Casualty Drill Organizer
David Parry
Self - Co-Founder, Techline Trauma
Daniel Parry
Self - Co-Founder, Techline Trauma
Composer Matthew Joynt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 18 November 2025
World premiere 12 November 2025
Production HBO Documentary Films, Tony Tina
Also known as
Thoughts & Prayers: How to Survive an Active Shooter in America, Thoughts & Prayers, Te acompaño en el sentimiento, Thoughts & Prayer, Thoughts and Prayers, Lamentos y oraciones: escuelas en la mira

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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