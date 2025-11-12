6.4Thoughts & Prayers
Thoughts & Prayers, 2025
USA / Documentary / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Going 0
Not going 0
Synopsis
As gun violence normalizes, a $3 billion industry of drills, demos, and bulletproof gear makes survival routine. Tracing these rituals from conventions to classrooms, the film reveals a nation rehearsing for violence instead of ending it.
Cast
Quinn Davis
Self - Student
Kannon Davis
Self - Student
Rachel
Self - AP Chemistry Teacher, Provo, Utah
Mike Smith
Self - Founder, Teachers Academy
Summer
Self - Student
Ron Havniear
Self - Head of Security for Medford Schools, Oregon
Bret Champion
Self - School Superintendent, Medford Schools, Oregon
Chip Bancroft
Self - Mass Casualty Drill Organizer
David Parry
Self - Co-Founder, Techline Trauma
Daniel Parry
Self - Co-Founder, Techline Trauma
Composer Matthew Joynt
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 18 November 2025
World premiere 12 November 2025
Production HBO Documentary Films, Tony Tina
Also known as
Thoughts & Prayers: How to Survive an Active Shooter in America, Thoughts & Prayers, Te acompaño en el sentimiento, Thoughts & Prayer, Thoughts and Prayers, Lamentos y oraciones: escuelas en la mira
Updated 24 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
2026, Russia, Family
2026, Russia, Fantasy
2026, Russia, Family
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Biography
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, USA, Crime, Horror, Thriller
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family