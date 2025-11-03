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5.7
Kinoafisha Films I Am Curious Johnny
5.7

I Am Curious Johnny

I Am Curious Johnny
Great Britain, France, USA / Documentary / 18+
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5.7
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Synopsis

Johnny Pigozzi—photographer, heir, and legendary collector—pioneered the celebrity selfie in the 1970s, built an elite social network, and assembled the world's best contemporary African art collection.

Cast

Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Graydon Carter
Mick Jagger
Self
Jean Pigozzi
Self
Johnny Pigozzi
Self
Martha Stewart
Diane von Furstenberg
Self
Jann Wenner
Self
Director Julien Temple
Composer Jc Carroll
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / France / USA
Online premiere 3 November 2025
World premiere 3 November 2025
Production Recorded Picture Company (RPC), Storyteller Productions
Also known as
I Am Curious Johnny

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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