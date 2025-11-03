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I Am Curious Johnny
5.7
I Am Curious Johnny
I Am Curious Johnny
Great Britain, France, USA / Documentary / 18+
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5.7
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Synopsis
Johnny Pigozzi—photographer, heir, and legendary collector—pioneered the celebrity selfie in the 1970s, built an elite social network, and assembled the world's best contemporary African art collection.
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Cast
Michael Douglas
Graydon Carter
Mick Jagger
Self
Jean Pigozzi
Self
Johnny Pigozzi
Self
Martha Stewart
Diane von Furstenberg
Self
Jann Wenner
Self
Director
Julien Temple
Composer
Jc Carroll
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain / France / USA
Online premiere
3 November 2025
World premiere
3 November 2025
Production
Recorded Picture Company (RPC), Storyteller Productions
Also known as
I Am Curious Johnny
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
13
votes
4.7
IMDb
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes
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