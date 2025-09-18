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Poster of Belén
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Belén
7.4

Belén

, 2025
Belén
Argentina, USA / Crime, Drama / 18+
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Poster of Belén
7.4
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Synopsis

In the province of Tucumán, Argentina, follow Julieta, a young woman accused of infanticide, and Soledad Deza, the bold lawyer who risks everything to take on her highly controversial, precedent-setting case. As the trial unfolds, Julieta's plight becomes a flashpoint in the battle against a conservative legal system —sparking a groundswell of outrage and a growing wave of solidarity that transcends borders.

Cast

Julieta Cardinali
Beatriz Camaño
Dolores Fonzi
Soledad Deza
Luis Machín
Luis Machín
Judge Farina
Sergio Prina
Diego
César Troncoso
César Troncoso
Alfonso
Camila Plaate
Julieta (Belen)
Laura Paredes
Barbara
Lili Juarez
Mabel
Ruth Plaate
Mecha
Susi Andersen
Marcela
Director Dolores Fonzi
Writer Dolores Fonzi, Laura Paredes, Ana Correa
Composer Marilina Bertoldi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina / USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 14 November 2025
World premiere 18 September 2025
Release date
25 December 2026 Spain
Worldwide Gross $7,071
Production Amazon MGM Studios, K&S Films
Also known as
Belén, Belen, Belén: Uma História de Injustiça, Вифлеем

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 5 November 2025

Quotes

Soledad Deza We need to get Belén out as soon as possible. The situation is critical.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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