7.4Belén
Belén, 2025
Argentina, USA / Crime, Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
In the province of Tucumán, Argentina, follow Julieta, a young woman accused of infanticide, and Soledad Deza, the bold lawyer who risks everything to take on her highly controversial, precedent-setting case. As the trial unfolds, Julieta's plight becomes a flashpoint in the battle against a conservative legal system —sparking a groundswell of outrage and a growing wave of solidarity that transcends borders.
Cast
Julieta Cardinali
Beatriz Camaño
Sergio Prina
Diego
Camila Plaate
Julieta (Belen)
Laura Paredes
Barbara
Lili Juarez
Mabel
Ruth Plaate
Mecha
Susi Andersen
Marcela
Director Dolores Fonzi
Writer Dolores Fonzi, Laura Paredes, Ana Correa
Composer Marilina Bertoldi
Film details
Country Argentina / USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 14 November 2025
World premiere 18 September 2025
Release date
|25 December 2026
|Spain
Worldwide Gross $7,071
Production Amazon MGM Studios, K&S Films
Also known as
Belén, Belen, Belén: Uma História de Injustiça, Вифлеем
Updated 5 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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