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Poster of Tyler Perry's Finding Joy
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Tyler Perry's Finding Joy
5.0

Tyler Perry's Finding Joy

, 2025
Tyler Perry's Finding Joy
USA / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Tyler Perry's Finding Joy
5.0
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Joy, a successful designer, seeks a proposal at Christmas. In Wyoming's mountains, she finds what she truly needs when the man she loves sees her as just a friend.

Cast

Shannon Thornton
Shannon Thornton
Joy
Tosin Morohunfola
Ridge
Aaron O'Connell
Colton
Whitney Goin
Wynona
Brittany S. Hall
Ashley
Inayah
Littia
Eric Stanton Betts
Pat-Treek
A.J. Tannen
Claiborne
Natalie O'Connell
Heather
Hugh B. Holub
Sheriff Jackson
Director Tyler Perry
Writer Tyler Perry
Composer Kristen Personius
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 5 November 2025
World premiere 5 November 2025
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Tyler Perry Studios
Also known as
Finding Joy, Tyler Perry's Finding Joy, Alla ricerca di Joy, De Tyler Perry: Em Busca da Felicidade, En busca de Joy, En busca de la felicidad, Joy et moi, Joy Ridge, Joy'un Kısmeti, Tyler Perry's Finding Joy - Gerettet ins Glück, W poszukiwaniu szczęścia, В поисках радости, 泰勒派瑞之雪山奇緣, טיילר פרי: למצוא את ג'וי, 寻欢觅爱, En busca de Joy : 2025, 寻找乔伊

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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