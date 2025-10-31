Cast
Suchitra Sen
Parvati (Paro)
Vyjayanthimala
Chandramukhi
Kanhaiyalal Chaturvedi
Teacher
Shivraj
Nilkant (Parvati's dad)
Cast and Crew
Director
Bimal Roy
Writer
Rajinder Singh Bedi, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Nabendu Ghosh
Composer
Sachin Dev Burman
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 39 minutes
Production year
1955
World premiere
30 December 1955
Release date
|8 February 1957
|Czechoslovakia
|
|
|30 December 1955
|India
|
|
Production
Bimal Roy Productions, Mohan Films
Also known as
Devdas, Девдас, देवदास, デーヴダース