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Poster of Devdas
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Devdas
7.7

Devdas

, 1955
Devdas
India / Drama, Musical, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Devdas
7.7

Synopsis

Childhood sweethearts grow up in a small village with a love-hate relationship which changes to love when they mature.

Cast

Dilip Kumar
Devdas
Suchitra Sen
Parvati (Paro)
Vyjayanthimala
Chandramukhi
Motilal
Chunni Babu
Nasir Hussain
Dharamdas
Murad
Devdas' father
Kanhaiyalal Chaturvedi
Teacher
Moni Chatterjee
Iftekhar
Bhijudas
Shivraj
Nilkant (Parvati's dad)
Director Bimal Roy
Writer Rajinder Singh Bedi, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Nabendu Ghosh
Composer Sachin Dev Burman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 39 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 30 December 1955
Release date
8 February 1957 Czechoslovakia
30 December 1955 India
Production Bimal Roy Productions, Mohan Films
Also known as
Devdas, Девдас, देवदास, デーヴダース

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 31 October 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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