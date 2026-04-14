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Kockroach
Kockroach
Kockroach
USA / Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
A mysterious stranger takes on New York’s criminal elite, transforming himself into a larger-than-life crime boss in a city where power is everything.
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Cast
Oscar Isaac
Channing Tatum
Zazie Beetz
Taron Egerton
Chris Hemsworth
Rachel Sennott
Alec Baldwin
Brian Geraghty
JG Constantine
Big Man
Gerard Dunning
K's Political Aide
Mitzi Ruhlmann
Danny Kim
Jong-Soo
Director
Matt Ross
Writer
Jonathan Ames
,
Matt Ross
,
William Lashner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Mad Chance, Storyboard Media, Storyboard Media
Also known as
Kockroach
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 14 April 2026
Showtimes
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