Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Kockroach

Kockroach

Kockroach
USA / Crime / 18+

Synopsis

A mysterious stranger takes on New York’s criminal elite, transforming himself into a larger-than-life crime boss in a city where power is everything.

Cast

Oscar Isaac
Oscar Isaac
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz
Taron Egerton
Taron Egerton
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth
Rachel Sennott
Rachel Sennott
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin
Brian Geraghty
Brian Geraghty
JG Constantine
Big Man
Gerard Dunning
K's Political Aide
Mitzi Ruhlmann
Danny Kim
Jong-Soo
Director Matt Ross
Writer Jonathan Ames, Matt Ross, William Lashner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Mad Chance, Storyboard Media, Storyboard Media
Also known as
Kockroach

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 14 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more