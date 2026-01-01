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Poster of The Final Load
5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Final Load
5.2

The Final Load

, 2025
The Final Load
USA / Action, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Final Load
5.2

Synopsis

Pierce Butler, a former Marine and long-retired marijuana smuggler, whose wife is suffering from a rare type of cancer, must return to his drug-running ways and make one Final Load in order to save his house, his company, and his wife.

Cast

Jeff Fahey
Jeff Fahey
Katie Amess
Steve Blanchard
Lincoln Castellon
Jerry Chesser
Dakare Chatman
Director Chris Helton
Writer Walter Czura, Jason Usry
Composer Joe Taylor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget $1,000,000
Production Argentum Entertainment, Silver Line Films
Also known as
The Final Load, The Final Run, Carga Final, Niebezpieczna gra, Viimane koorem

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
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