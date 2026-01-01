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5.2
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The Final Load
5.2
The Final Load
, 2025
The Final Load
USA / Action, Drama / 18+
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5.2
Synopsis
Pierce Butler, a former Marine and long-retired marijuana smuggler, whose wife is suffering from a rare type of cancer, must return to his drug-running ways and make one Final Load in order to save his house, his company, and his wife.
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Cast
Jeff Fahey
Katie Amess
Steve Blanchard
Lincoln Castellon
Jerry Chesser
Dakare Chatman
Director
Chris Helton
Writer
Walter Czura
,
Jason Usry
Composer
Joe Taylor
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2025
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Argentum Entertainment, Silver Line Films
Also known as
The Final Load, The Final Run, Carga Final, Niebezpieczna gra, Viimane koorem
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
4.3
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