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Bez oglyadki
Bez oglyadki
, 2026
Russia / Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Going
4
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4
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4
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4
Cast
Darya Alypova
Sonya
Anna Peresild
Ilya Korobko
Oleg Savostyuk
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Elena Podkaminskaya
Mother
Leonid Khromov
Truck driver
Alisa Nikolaeva
Zhenya
Director
Nataliya Konchalovskaya
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
8 October 2026
Release date
8 October 2026
Russia
Budget
70,000,000 RUR
Production
23MMoon Production
Also known as
Bez oglyadki, Без оглядки
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