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Poster of Bez oglyadki
Kinoafisha Films Bez oglyadki

Bez oglyadki

, 2026
Russia / Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Going 4
Not going 4
Poster of Bez oglyadki
Going 4
Not going 4

Cast

Darya Alypova
Darya Alypova
Sonya
Anna Peresild
Anna Peresild
Ilya Korobko
Ilya Korobko
Oleg Savostyuk
Oleg Savostyuk
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Elena Podkaminskaya
Elena Podkaminskaya
Mother
Leonid Khromov
Truck driver
Alisa Nikolaeva
Zhenya
Director Nataliya Konchalovskaya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 October 2026
Release date
8 October 2026 Russia
Budget 70,000,000 RUR
Production 23MMoon Production
Also known as
Bez oglyadki, Без оглядки

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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