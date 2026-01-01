Menu
Awards and nominations of Magic 1978

Golden Globes, USA 1979 Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979 BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Actor
Nominee
