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Tropa gneva
Tropa gneva
, 2025
Russia / Action / 18+
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Tropa gneva
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Maxim Drozd
Anfisa Chernykh
Pavel Chinaryov
Artyom Tkachenko
Alyona Babenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
11 December 2025
Release date
11 December 2025
Russia
Ray of Sun Pictures
11 December 2025
Uzbekistan
16+
Film rating
0.0
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2
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