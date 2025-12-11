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Poster of Tropa gneva
Tropa gneva - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Tropa gneva

Tropa gneva

, 2025
Russia / Action / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Tropa gneva
Going 6
Not going 2
Tropa gneva - Trailer
Tropa gneva  Trailer

Cast

Maxim Drozd
Maxim Drozd
Anfisa Chernykh
Anfisa Chernykh
Pavel Chinaryov
Pavel Chinaryov
Artyom Tkachenko
Artyom Tkachenko
Alyona Babenko
Alyona Babenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 11 December 2025
Release date
11 December 2025 Russia Ray of Sun Pictures
11 December 2025 Uzbekistan 16+

Film rating

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Tropa gneva - Trailer
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