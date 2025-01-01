Menu
Wasteman
Wasteman
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Synopsis
Parolee Taylor's hopes for a fresh start are jeopardized by cellmate Dee's arrival. As Dee takes Taylor under his wing, a vicious attack tests their bond, forcing Taylor to choose between protecting Dee and his own chances at freedom.
Wasteman
trailer
trailer
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Agile Films, Bankside Films, Hoopsa Films
Also known as
Wasteman, O Código da Cadeia
Director
Cal McMau
Cast
Tom Blyth
David Jonsson Fray
Corin Silva
Neil Linpow
Jack Barker
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.1
10
votes
8.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Wasteman
Trailer
