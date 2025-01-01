Menu
Synopsis

Parolee Taylor's hopes for a fresh start are jeopardized by cellmate Dee's arrival. As Dee takes Taylor under his wing, a vicious attack tests their bond, forcing Taylor to choose between protecting Dee and his own chances at freedom.
Wasteman - trailer
Wasteman  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Agile Films, Bankside Films, Hoopsa Films
Wasteman, O Código da Cadeia
Director
Cal McMau
Cast
Tom Blyth
Tom Blyth
David Jonsson Fray
Corin Silva
Neil Linpow
Jack Barker
8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Wasteman - trailer
Wasteman Trailer
