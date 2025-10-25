Olivia & the Clouds explores love's complexities through a Rashomon effect. Olivia, haunted by a past love, hides it under her bed. She trades flowers with this ghost in exchange for comforting rain clouds. Barbara, rejected by Mauricio, escapes reality through fantastical stories. Mauricio, full of regrets, is swallowed by the earth. Ramon, smitten by Olivia, witnesses the growth of a strange plant mirroring her. With surreal elements, the film delves into the enduring power of love's memory.
CountryDominican Republic
Runtime1 hour 21 minutes
Production year2024
ProductionCine Chani, Guasábara Cine, Historias de Bibi
Also known as
Olivia & Las Nubes, Olivia & the Clouds, Olivia & Le Nuvole, Olivia & Les Nuages, 奧利維亞的雲朵