No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Olivia & the Clouds

Olivia & the Clouds

Olivia & Las Nubes 18+
Tickets from 750 ₽

Synopsis

Olivia & the Clouds explores love's complexities through a Rashomon effect. Olivia, haunted by a past love, hides it under her bed. She trades flowers with this ghost in exchange for comforting rain clouds. Barbara, rejected by Mauricio, escapes reality through fantastical stories. Mauricio, full of regrets, is swallowed by the earth. Ramon, smitten by Olivia, witnesses the growth of a strange plant mirroring her. With surreal elements, the film delves into the enduring power of love's memory.
Country Dominican Republic
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Cine Chani, Guasábara Cine, Historias de Bibi
Also known as
Olivia & Las Nubes, Olivia & the Clouds, Olivia & Le Nuvole, Olivia & Les Nuages, 奧利維亞的雲朵
Director
Tomás Pichardo-Espaillat
Cast
Olga Valdez
Héctor Aníbal
Elsa Núñez
Fery Cordero Bello
Dominique Goris
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.0
10 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Pioner
17:00 from 750 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Pioner
Kutuzovskaya
2D
17:00 from 750 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
