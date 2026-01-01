Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Plunder Road
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Plunder Road

Plunder Road

Plunder Road 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A spectacular heist starts to unravel as the crooks take it on the lam.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1957
Production Regal Films
Also known as
Plunder Road, Camino del oro, Cesta pljačke, De plunderaars van de baan, De vlucht der plunderaars, Den stora guldkuppen, Drumul jafului, Großalarm bei FBI, Hold-Up, Hovedvej til helvede, Kaikki tiet suljettu, La strada della rapina, Les pillards de la route, O dromos tis vias, Os Salteadores de Estradas, The Violent Road, Дорогой воровства, Пътят на грабежа
Director
Hubert Cornfield
Cast
Gene Raymond
Jeanne Cooper
Wayne Morris
Elisha Cook Jr.
Stafford Repp
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Eddie Harris [Commando and Frankie laugh after pulling off the heist] Before we start congratulating ourselves let's remember we've still got 900 miles to go, 900 miles to every cop between here and the coast, and you laugh it up like a couple of clowns.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Fleak
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more