Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Cruel Gun Story
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Cruel Gun Story

Cruel Gun Story

Kenjû zankoku monogatari 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Businessmen arrange the early release from prison of Togawa, serving time for taking revenge on the truck driver whose carelessness confined Togawa's sister, Rie, to a wheelchair. They want Togawa to hijack an armored truck loaded with 120 million yen; their leverage is to promise him money for surgery for Rie. Togawa consents and plans the heist with three others. The plan is solid, but it doesn't go smoothly. Togawa must improvise, there are traitors somewhere, and double-crosses mount. Can Togawa escape with enough money to help his sister and ensure a passage out of Japan?
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1964
Production Nikkatsu
Also known as
Kenjû zankoku monogatari, Cruel Gun Story, Assalto ao Carro Blindado, История одного преступления, 拳銃残酷物語
Director
Takumi Furukawa
Cast
Jô Shishido
Chieko Matsubara
Tamio Kawachi
Yûji Odaka
Minako Katsuki
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more