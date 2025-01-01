Menu
Primate
Horror
Synopsis
Home from college, Lucy reunites with family including pet chimp Ben. Ben contracts rabies during a pool party and turns aggressive. Lucy and friends barricade in pool, devising ways to survive the vicious chimp.
Primate
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2026
Production
18hz production
Also known as
Primate, O Primata, Ősi ösztön, 猩瘋血雨
Director
Johannes Roberts
Cast
Troy Kotsur
Kevin McNally
Johnny Sequoyah
Jessica Alexander
Kae Alexander
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Primate
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
