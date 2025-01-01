Menu
Primate

Primate
Synopsis

Home from college, Lucy reunites with family including pet chimp Ben. Ben contracts rabies during a pool party and turns aggressive. Lucy and friends barricade in pool, devising ways to survive the vicious chimp.
Primate - trailer
Primate  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2026
Production 18hz production
Also known as
Primate, O Primata, Ősi ösztön, 猩瘋血雨
Director
Johannes Roberts
Johannes Roberts
Cast
Troy Kotsur
Troy Kotsur
Kevin McNally
Kevin McNally
Johnny Sequoyah
Jessica Alexander
Jessica Alexander
Kae Alexander
Kae Alexander
Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Film Trailers All trailers
Primate - trailer
Primate Trailer
