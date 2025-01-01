Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Woman in Hiding
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Woman in Hiding

Woman in Hiding

Woman in Hiding 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

As far as the rest of the world is concerned, mill heiress Deborah Chandler Clark is dead, killed in a freak auto accident. But Deborah is alive, if not too well. Having discovered a horrible truth about her new husband, Deborah is now a “woman in hiding,” living in mortal fear that someday her husband will catch up with her again. When a returning GI recognizes Deborah, however, she must decide whether or not she can trust him.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1950
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
Woman in Hiding, L'araignée, Bodas sangrientas, A Mulher Perseguida, Dein Leben in meiner Hand, Det gäller mitt liv, Donna in fuga, En kvinde holder sig skjult, Entre o Amor e a Morte, Femeie în ascunziş, Femme aux abois, Frau auf der Flucht, Fugitive from Terror, In het nauw gedreven, Kuoleman portaat, Mujer oculta, Η ζωή μου κινδυνεύει, Женщина в бегах, 逃げる女
Director
Maykl Gordon
Cast
Ida Lupino
Stephen McNally
Howard Duff
Peggy Dow
John Litel
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more