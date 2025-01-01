As far as the rest of the world is concerned, mill heiress Deborah Chandler Clark is dead, killed in a freak auto accident. But Deborah is alive, if not too well. Having discovered a horrible truth about her new husband, Deborah is now a “woman in hiding,” living in mortal fear that someday her husband will catch up with her again. When a returning GI recognizes Deborah, however, she must decide whether or not she can trust him.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 32 minutes
Production year1950
ProductionUniversal Pictures
Also known as
Woman in Hiding, L'araignée, Bodas sangrientas, A Mulher Perseguida, Dein Leben in meiner Hand, Det gäller mitt liv, Donna in fuga, En kvinde holder sig skjult, Entre o Amor e a Morte, Femeie în ascunziş, Femme aux abois, Frau auf der Flucht, Fugitive from Terror, In het nauw gedreven, Kuoleman portaat, Mujer oculta, Η ζωή μου κινδυνεύει, Женщина в бегах, 逃げる女