Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Yes
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Yes

Yes

Ken
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Israel, in the aftermath of October 7. Y., a jazz musician struggling to make ends meet, and his wife Jasmine, a dancer, sell their art, souls and bodies to the elite, and bring pleasure and consolation to a bleeding nation. Soon, Y. is given a mission of the highest importance: setting to music a new national anthem.
Country France / Israel / Cyprus / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 October 2025
Release date
17 October 2025 Romania
Worldwide Gross $395,911
Production Les Films du Bal, Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, Bustan Films
Also known as
Ken, Yes, Da, Ja, Oui, Tak
Director
Nadav Lapid
Nadav Lapid
Cast
Ariel Bronz
Efrat Dor
Naama Preis
Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Sharon Alexander
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more