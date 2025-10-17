Israel, in the aftermath of October 7. Y., a jazz musician struggling to make ends meet, and his wife Jasmine, a dancer, sell their art, souls and bodies to the elite, and bring pleasure and consolation to a bleeding nation. Soon, Y. is given a mission of the highest importance: setting to music a new national anthem.
CountryFrance / Israel / Cyprus / Germany
Runtime2 hours 30 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere17 October 2025
Release date
17 October 2025
Romania
Worldwide Gross$395,911
ProductionLes Films du Bal, Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, Bustan Films