Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Intoxicated by Love
Intoxicated by Love
Maste eshgh
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
History
Romantic
Synopsis
Story of Rumi, his friendship with Shams Tabrizi, the love he had for him and the great influence of Shams over him in his life, his poetry and his love for God.
Expand
Country
Iran (Islamic Republic of) / Turkey
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
HA International
Also known as
Maste eshgh, Intoxicated by Love, Drunk on Love, Mast-e Eshgh, Mevlana Mest-i Ask, Опьянённые любовью
Director
Hasan Fathi
Cast
Parsa Pirouzfar
Shahab Hosseini
Hande Erçel
Burak Tozkoparan
Boran Kuzum
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.4
Rate
10
votes
8.4
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree