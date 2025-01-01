Menu
Poster of Intoxicated by Love
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Intoxicated by Love

Intoxicated by Love

Maste eshgh 18+
Synopsis

Story of Rumi, his friendship with Shams Tabrizi, the love he had for him and the great influence of Shams over him in his life, his poetry and his love for God.
Country Iran (Islamic Republic of) / Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2024
Production HA International
Also known as
Maste eshgh, Intoxicated by Love, Drunk on Love, Mast-e Eshgh, Mevlana Mest-i Ask, Опьянённые любовью
Director
Hasan Fathi
Cast
Parsa Pirouzfar
Shahab Hosseini
Shahab Hosseini
Hande Erçel
Hande Erçel
Burak Tozkoparan
Boran Kuzum
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
