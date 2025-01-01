In the 1920s, Soviet power came to the remote areas of the Polessky marshes. However, the wealthy landowners of the village of Kureny had no intention of giving their land to the peasants. Gangs intimidated the people. But the peasants themselves took the first step: the entire village set out to build a causeway across the marsh-road to a new life.
CountryUSSR
Runtime2 hours 33 minutes
Production year1982
ProductionBelarusfilm
Also known as
Lyudi na bolote, Ludzie z bagien, People on the Swamp, Люди на болоте