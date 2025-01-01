Menu
Poster of People on the Swamp
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films People on the Swamp

People on the Swamp

Lyudi na bolote 18+
Synopsis

In the 1920s, Soviet power came to the remote areas of the Polessky marshes. However, the wealthy landowners of the village of Kureny had no intention of giving their land to the peasants. Gangs intimidated the people. But the peasants themselves took the first step: the entire village set out to build a causeway across the marsh-road to a new life.
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 33 minutes
Production year 1982
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Lyudi na bolote, Ludzie z bagien, People on the Swamp, Люди на болоте
Director
Viktor Turov
Cast
Elena Borzova
Boris Nevzorov
Marina Yakovleva
Henadz Harbuk
Olha Lysenko
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
