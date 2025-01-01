Menu
Poster of The Black Stork
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Black Stork

The Black Stork

Chyornyy aist 18+
Synopsis

The plot is based on a story about the difficult life in a forgotten village that suffered from the Chernobyl accident. But people work, joke, live without fear, hope and wait. Yanka Kaganets, a conscientious man that loves his land, is one of them. He knows that for him and for his beloved Mary, there will come a spiritual balance one day...
Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1993
Production Belarusfilm
Also known as
Chyornyy aist, Czarny bocian, The Black Stork, Чёрный аист, Чорны бусел
Director
Viktor Turov
Cast
Boris Nevzorov
Alyaksandr Byaspaly
Viktor Tarasov
Tatyana Chekatovskaya
Antonina Bendova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
