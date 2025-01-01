The plot is based on a story about the difficult life in a forgotten village that suffered from the Chernobyl accident. But people work, joke, live without fear, hope and wait. Yanka Kaganets, a conscientious man that loves his land, is one of them. He knows that for him and for his beloved Mary, there will come a spiritual balance one day...
CountryBelarus
Runtime1 hour 44 minutes
Production year1993
ProductionBelarusfilm
Also known as
Chyornyy aist, Czarny bocian, The Black Stork, Чёрный аист, Чорны бусел