Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Moy syn
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Moy syn

Moy syn

Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0
Moy syn - trailer
Moy syn  trailer
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Director
Vyacheslav Klevtsov
Cast
Yuliya Snigir
Yuliya Snigir
Leon Kemstach
Leon Kemstach
Yuriy Chursin
Yuriy Chursin
Pavel Tabakov
Pavel Tabakov
Aleksey Filimonov
Aleksey Filimonov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Moy syn - trailer
Moy syn Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more