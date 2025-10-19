Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
No poster for this film Tickets from 500 ₽
Kinoafisha Films Lenechka

Lenechka

18+
Tickets from 500 ₽
Country Russia
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2023
Director
Renata Dzhalo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Tsentr «Zotov»
17:00 from 500 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review

«Lenechka» now playing

Sun 19
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Lenechka? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tsentr «Zotov» g. Moskva, ul. Hodynskaya ulitsa, 2 str. 1
2D
17:00 from 500 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more