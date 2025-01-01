Menu
Poster of A Scary Movie
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Scary Movie

A Scary Movie

Una pelicula de miedo
Synopsis

During the summer holidays, a documentary-maker and his 12 year-old son stay at an abandoned hotel in Lisbon: an empty hotel like the one in the film The Shining.
Country Spain / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2025
Production DOK Films, Ferdydurke, Terratreme
Also known as
Una pelicula de miedo, A Scary Movie
Director
Sergio Oksman
Cast
Daniel Blaufuks
Ana Moreira
Nuno Oksman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
