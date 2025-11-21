Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Family Plan 2
The Family Plan 2
The Family Plan 2
Action
Comedy
Family
Synopsis
Now that Dan's assassin days are behind him, all he wants for Christmas is quality time with his kids. But when he learns his daughter has her own plans, he books a family trip to London—putting them all in the crosshairs of an unexpected enemy.
The Family Plan 2
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
21 November 2025
World premiere
21 November 2025
Production
Apple Original Films, Municipal Pictures, Skydance Media
Also known as
The Family Plan 2, Acampamento Do Barulho 2, Családi kiruccanás 2., Семейный план 2
Director
Simon Cellan Jones
Cast
Mark Wahlberg
Michelle Monaghan
Kit Harington
Zoe Margaret Colletti
Tara Macken
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
The Family Plan 2
Trailer
