Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Family Plan 2
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films The Family Plan 2

The Family Plan 2

The Family Plan 2
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Now that Dan's assassin days are behind him, all he wants for Christmas is quality time with his kids. But when he learns his daughter has her own plans, he books a family trip to London—putting them all in the crosshairs of an unexpected enemy.
The Family Plan 2 - trailer
The Family Plan 2  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 21 November 2025
World premiere 21 November 2025
Production Apple Original Films, Municipal Pictures, Skydance Media
Also known as
The Family Plan 2, Acampamento Do Barulho 2, Családi kiruccanás 2., Семейный план 2
Director
Simon Cellan Jones
Cast
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg
Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan
Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Zoe Margaret Colletti
Zoe Margaret Colletti
Tara Macken
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
The Family Plan 2 - trailer
The Family Plan 2 Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more