Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Minamahal
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Minamahal

Minamahal

Minamahal
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A shy teen who loves flowers pursues a romance-averse art student by giving her flowers at meaningful times. Their relationship evolves from high school through college as they face life's challenges.
Country Philippines
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 UAE 18TC
Production Ninuno Media, Viva Films
Also known as
Minamahal, Minamahal: 100 Bulaklak Para Kay Luna
Director
Jason Paul Laxamana
Cast
Andres Muhlach
Ashtine Olviga
Joko Diaz
Giselle Sanchez
Gene Padilla
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.8 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more