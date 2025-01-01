A look at what happened after Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was filmed in the Romanian village of Glod. It follows the life of one girl who longs to escape the poverty as foreign lawyers arrive with the promise of suing 20th Century Fox for millions of dollars.
CountryNetherlands / Romania
Runtime1 hour 24 minutes
Production year2008
ProductionPieter Van Huystee Film and Television, Subcultura
Also known as
When Borat Came to Town, Carmen Meets Borat, Borat - Ein Dorf lacht nicht, Carmen esete Borattal, Carmen upoznaje Borata, Glod - Le village qui ne rit pas de Borat