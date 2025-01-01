Menu
Poster of Carmen Meets Borat
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Carmen Meets Borat

Carmen Meets Borat

When Borat Came to Town 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A look at what happened after Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan was filmed in the Romanian village of Glod. It follows the life of one girl who longs to escape the poverty as foreign lawyers arrive with the promise of suing 20th Century Fox for millions of dollars.
Country Netherlands / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2008
Production Pieter Van Huystee Film and Television, Subcultura
Also known as
When Borat Came to Town, Carmen Meets Borat, Borat - Ein Dorf lacht nicht, Carmen esete Borattal, Carmen upoznaje Borata, Glod - Le village qui ne rit pas de Borat
Director
Mercedes Stalenhoef
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
