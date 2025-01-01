A documentary that follows Kristi, a college student in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1995. While attending a feminist studies class, Kristi opens her textbook to a revelation that turns her world upside down. She’s always felt different, but now she knows why. Demanding her medical records, Kristi uncovers a devastating truth: she’s been lied to all her life about her identity. What follows is the unearthing of a disturbing secret—Kristi discovers she has been part of a controversial psychology experiment on a pair of twins, once hailed as a revolutionary success but now exposed as a harmful lie affecting thousands of intersex individuals worldwide. The documentary explores Kristi’s journey to self-acceptance and the lasting impact of hidden truths about gender and identity.