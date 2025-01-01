Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Secret of Me
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Secret of Me

The Secret of Me

The Secret of Me
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A documentary that follows Kristi, a college student in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1995. While attending a feminist studies class, Kristi opens her textbook to a revelation that turns her world upside down. She’s always felt different, but now she knows why. Demanding her medical records, Kristi uncovers a devastating truth: she’s been lied to all her life about her identity. What follows is the unearthing of a disturbing secret—Kristi discovers she has been part of a controversial psychology experiment on a pair of twins, once hailed as a revolutionary success but now exposed as a harmful lie affecting thousands of intersex individuals worldwide. The documentary explores Kristi’s journey to self-acceptance and the lasting impact of hidden truths about gender and identity.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Rogan Productions, Film4 Productions, Rogan Scotland
Also known as
The Secret of Me, Το μυστικό του εαυτού μου
Director
Grace Hughes-Hallett
Cast
Jim Ambrose
Cheryl Chase
Cheryl Chase
Tiger Devore
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more