Ravanaprabhu
Ravanaprabhu
Ravanaprabhu
18+
Action
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
Karthikeyan, a liquor baron, sets out to take back his ancestral house which was usurped by Shekharan. To seek revenge, Karthikeyan abducts Shekharan's daughter and ends up falling in love with her.
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 48 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
10 October 2025
Release date
10 October 2025
UAE
18TC
Production
Aashirvad Cinemas
Also known as
Ravanaprabhu
Director
Ranjith Sankar
Cast
Mohanlal
Napolean
Vasundhara Das
Siddique
Vijayaraghavan
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
