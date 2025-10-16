Menu
Russian
Maruko: Friend's Promise
1 poster
Maruko: Friend's Promise

Maruko: Friend's Promise
Synopsis

The film follows Maruko, a cheerful little girl who returns to school at the start of the new term, where she is placed in a group with her friends Uno and Sugiyama. As the school's Sports Day approaches, the rivalry between Uno and Sugiyama begins to intensify, turning into a conflict that threatens their friendship. Maruko steps in as a mediator, and through the experience, she and her friends learn profound lessons about the meaning of friendship, loyalty, and finding balance between competition and affection.

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 October 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 UAE 18TC
Director
Tsutomu Shibayama
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

0.0
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
