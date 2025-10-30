Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
The Theft of the Caravaggio
The Theft of the Caravaggio
Crime
Drama
Detective
Country
Great Britain / Malta
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Maltafilm, Valletta Pictures
Also known as
Director
Joshua Cassar Gaspar
Cast
Stephen Mintoff
Paul Kissaun
Elektra Anastasi
Matteo Caruana Bond
Tiana Formosa
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Tsentr «Zotov»
20:30
from 600 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
30 October
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
«The Theft of the Caravaggio» now playing
Thu
30
Format
All
SUB
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
All showtimes and tickets
