Deemak

Deemak

Deemak
Synopsis

A family faces disturbing paranormal events that strain the bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, forcing them to confront whether the real horror is supernatural-or within their own home. Inspired by true events.
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Wah Wah Productions
Also known as
Deemak, Termite
Director
Rafay Rashdi
Cast
Bushra Ansari
Saman Ansari
Sonya Hussyn
Samina Peerzada
Faysal Qureshi
4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
