Films
Deemak
Horror
Thriller
Synopsis
A family faces disturbing paranormal events that strain the bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, forcing them to confront whether the real horror is supernatural-or within their own home. Inspired by true events.
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Wah Wah Productions
Also known as
Deemak, Termite
Director
Rafay Rashdi
Cast
Bushra Ansari
Saman Ansari
Sonya Hussyn
Samina Peerzada
Faysal Qureshi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.7
10
votes
4.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
