Russian
Poster of Dude Bro Party Massacre III
Рейтинги
6.0 IMDb Rating: 6
3 posters
Dude Bro Party Massacre III

Dude Bro Party Massacre III

Dude Bro Party Massacre III 18+
Synopsis

In the wake of two back-to-back mass murders on Chico's frat row, loner Brent Chirino must infiltrate the ranks of a popular fraternity to investigate his twin brother's murder at the hands of the serial killer known as "Motherface."
Dude Bro Party Massacre III - trailer
Dude Bro Party Massacre III  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2015
Budget $400,000
Production 5-Second Films, Snoot Entertainment, Dude Bro Party Massacre III
Also known as
Dude Bro Party Massacre III, Резня чуваков на братской вечеринке 3, 兄弟會大屠殺：三小派對
Director
Tomm Jacobsen
Michael Rousselet
Cast
Alec Owen
Ben Gigli
Olivia Taylor Dudley
Olivia Taylor Dudley
Erik Sandoval
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Quotes
Todd Babe you can't keep coming in here bringing delicious treats for me.
Film Trailers
Dude Bro Party Massacre III - trailer
Dude Bro Party Massacre III Trailer
Stills
