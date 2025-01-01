Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Рейтинги
6.0
IMDb Rating: 6
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Dude Bro Party Massacre III
Dude Bro Party Massacre III
Dude Bro Party Massacre III
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Horror
Synopsis
In the wake of two back-to-back mass murders on Chico's frat row, loner Brent Chirino must infiltrate the ranks of a popular fraternity to investigate his twin brother's murder at the hands of the serial killer known as "Motherface."
Expand
Dude Bro Party Massacre III
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2015
Budget
$400,000
Production
5-Second Films, Snoot Entertainment, Dude Bro Party Massacre III
Also known as
Dude Bro Party Massacre III, Резня чуваков на братской вечеринке 3, 兄弟會大屠殺：三小派對
Director
Tomm Jacobsen
Michael Rousselet
Cast
Alec Owen
Ben Gigli
Olivia Taylor Dudley
Erik Sandoval
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Todd
Babe you can't keep coming in here bringing delicious treats for me.
Film Trailers
All trailers
Dude Bro Party Massacre III
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree