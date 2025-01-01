Menu
Poster of Paathirathri
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Paathirathri

Paathirathri

Pathirathri
Synopsis

When two police officers, Hareesh and Jancy, stumble upon a mysterious event at midnight, they unleash a chain of unpredictable consequences that threaten their careers, relationships, and lives.
Paathirathri - trailer
Paathirathri  trailer
Country India
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
Production Benzy Productions
Also known as
Pathirathri
Director
Ratheena
Cast
Soubin Shahir
Sunny Wayne
Indrans
Navya Nair
Shabareesh Varma
0.0
Film Trailers
Paathirathri - trailer
Paathirathri Trailer
