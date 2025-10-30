Menu
Poster of Chinatown Cha-Cha
1 poster Tickets from 600 ₽
Kinoafisha Films Chinatown Cha-Cha

Chinatown Cha-Cha

Chinatown Cha-Cha 18+
Tickets from 600 ₽

Synopsis

The 92-year-old previous nightclub dancer Coby Yee decides to get back on stage again after joining the senior dance troupe Grant Avenue Follies. Together they go on a tour for the last time.
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Round Space
Also known as
Chinatown Cha-Cha, 女人世界
Director
Luka Yuanyuan Yang
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Tsentr «Zotov»
20:30 from 600 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
«Chinatown Cha-Cha» now playing

Thu 30
Format
Group Screenings
Tsentr «Zotov» g. Moskva, ul. Hodynskaya ulitsa, 2 str. 1
2D, SUB
20:30 from 600 ₽
