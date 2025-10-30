Menu
Posters
1 poster
Tickets from 600 ₽
Chinatown Cha-Cha
18+
Documentary
Tickets from 600 ₽
Synopsis
The 92-year-old previous nightclub dancer Coby Yee decides to get back on stage again after joining the senior dance troupe Grant Avenue Follies. Together they go on a tour for the last time.
Expand
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Round Space
Also known as
Chinatown Cha-Cha, 女人世界
Director
Luka Yuanyuan Yang
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Tsentr «Zotov»
20:30
from 600 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
30 October
from 600 ₽
All cinemas
«Chinatown Cha-Cha» now playing
from 400 ₽
Tsentr «Zotov»
g. Moskva, ul. Hodynskaya ulitsa, 2 str. 1
2D, SUB
20:30
from 600 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
