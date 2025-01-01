Menu
Poster of Concert for a Rat
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Concert for a Rat

Concert for a Rat

Kontsert dlya krysy 18+
Synopsis

The rat lives in a cage that stands in the room of a large communal apartment in which the poet lives. The apartment is in the house; House - in the yard-well; The courtyard is in the city; And in the courtyard - 1939 ...In the film there are many newsreel frames of those times, the sound series contains both popular and propagandist songs, both Soviet and German. The plot is divided into many unrelated episodes, which are colorized in different colors. The author claims that everything shown should be understood outside of symbolism: everything in the film means only itself.
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1995
Production Lenfilm Studio, Roskomkino, Studiya Ermitazhnyy Most
Also known as
Kontsert dlya krysy, Concert for a Rat, Konzert für eine Ratte, Το κοντσέρτο του ποντικού, Концерт для крысы
Director
Oleg Kovalov
Cast
Yelena Savina
Fyodor Konovalov
Petr Zaychenko
Katya Tomnitskaya
Sasha Sheff
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Film Reviews
