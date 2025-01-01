Menu
Poster of Royal Ballet & Opera 2025/26: Siegfried
Royal Ballet & Opera 2025/26: Siegfried
Synopsis

Raised by a scheming dwarf and unaware of his true family origins, a young man embarks on an epic journey.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 3 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 31 March 2026
Release date
31 March 2026 Germany
Cast
Peter Hoar
Christopher Maltman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
