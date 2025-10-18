Menu
Russian
The Metropolitan Opera: La Sonnambula
1 poster
The Metropolitan Opera: La Sonnambula

The Metropolitan Opera: La Sonnambula

The Metropolitan Opera: La Sonnambula
Synopsis

Nadine Sierra summits another peak of the soprano repertoire as Amina, who sleepwalks her way into audiences’ hearts in Bellini’s poignant tale of love lost and found. In his new production, Rolando Villazón—the tenor who has embarked on a brilliant second career as a director—retains the opera’s original setting in the Swiss Alps but uses its somnambulant plot to explore the emotional and psychological valleys of the mind. Tenor Xabier Anduaga co-stars as Amina’s fiancé, Elvino, alongside soprano Sydney Mancasola as her rival, Lisa, and bass Alexander Vinogradov as Count Rodolfo. Riccardo Frizza takes the podium for one of opera’s most ravishing works.
Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 October 2025
Release date
18 October 2025 Iceland Allowed
18 October 2025 Latvia U
18 October 2025 Lithuania N13
18 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
Director
Rolando Villazón
Cast
Aleksandr Vinogradov
Sydney Mancasola
Xabier Anduaga
Nadine Sierra
Cast and Crew

