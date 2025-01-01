Menu
Junk World

Junk World
Synopsis

1,042 years before JUNK HEAD, a robot named Robin escorts a human commander on a mission to the underground city of Carp Bar.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2025
Also known as
Director
Takahide Hori
Cast
Atsuko Miyake
7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
