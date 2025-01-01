Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Silences of the Palace
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Silences of the Palace

The Silences of the Palace

Samt el qusur 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The death of a prince brings a young woman back to the palace where she was born into servitude. The lingering legacy is brought into light from behind frosted windows and velvet curtains.
Country France / Netherlands / Tunisia
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 1994
Production Canal Horizons, Cinétéléfilms, Mat Films
Also known as
Samt el qusur, The Silences of the Palace, A palota csendje, Fortielsernes palads, Les silences du palais, Los silencios del palacio, Os Silêncios do Palácio, Pałac milczenia, Palassets stillhet, Palast des Schweigens, Palatsets tystnad, Palatsin hiljaisuus, Samt el Koussour, Sarayın Sessizliği, Shtikat ha'armon, Οι σιωπές του παλατιού, Дворцовые молчания, ある歌い女の思い出
Director
Moufida Tlatli
Cast
Hind Sabri
Ghalya Lacroix
Nejia Ouerghi
Amel Hedhili
Kamel Fazaa
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more