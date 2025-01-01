The death of a prince brings a young woman back to the palace where she was born into servitude. The lingering legacy is brought into light from behind frosted windows and velvet curtains.
CountryFrance / Netherlands / Tunisia
Runtime1 hour 56 minutes
Production year1994
ProductionCanal Horizons, Cinétéléfilms, Mat Films
Also known as
Samt el qusur, The Silences of the Palace, A palota csendje, Fortielsernes palads, Les silences du palais, Los silencios del palacio, Os Silêncios do Palácio, Pałac milczenia, Palassets stillhet, Palast des Schweigens, Palatsets tystnad, Palatsin hiljaisuus, Samt el Koussour, Sarayın Sessizliği, Shtikat ha'armon, Οι σιωπές του παλατιού, Дворцовые молчания, ある歌い女の思い出