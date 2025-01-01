Menu
Poster of Lowland Kids
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Lowland Kids

Lowland Kids

Lowland Kids
Synopsis

As climate change erases the Louisiana coast, the last two teenagers on Isle de Jean Charles fight to stay on an island that's been in their family home for generations. Feature film continuation of a short of the same name.
Country USA / Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Evoke Media, MBK Production, Minderoo Pictures
Also known as
Lowland Kids
Director
Sandra Winther
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more