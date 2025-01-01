Menu
Poster of Exhibition On Screen: Turner & Constable
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Exhibition On Screen: Turner & Constable

Exhibition On Screen: Turner & Constable

Turner & Constable
Synopsis

Celebrating the 250th anniversary of their births, this unmissable new documentary explores Turner and Constable’s intertwined lives and legacies alongside the groundbreaking Tate exhibition. Two of Britain’s greatest painters, J.M.W. Turner and John Constable were also the greatest of rivals. Born within a year of each other, both used landscape painting to reflect the changing world around them. Tate Britain is bringing these two greats together for a groundbreaking exhibition, in London from November 2025 to April 2026, and Exhibition on Screen once again has exclusive and privileged access to bring their extraordinary art and remarkable stories to the big screen in February so that you can enjoy both film and exhibition together. Discover unexpected sides to both artists with intimate views of sketchbooks and personal items and insights from leading experts.
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 10 March 2026
Release date
10 March 2026 Latvia N12
Production Seventh Art Productions
Director
David Bickerstaff
Cast and Crew

