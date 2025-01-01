Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Films
Power Station
Documentary
Synopsis
Two artists in Walthamstow set out to take their street off the grid, kickstarting a solar-powered energy revolution.
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$10,729
Production
Dartmouth Films
Also known as
Power Station
Director
Hilary Powell
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
