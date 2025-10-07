Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Wild, Wild
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Wild, Wild

Wild, Wild

Salvaxe, Salvaxe 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

‘Can you smell that?’ The camera goes deep into the forests of Galicia and the north of Portugal among whispers. We need to sharpen our senses to weave the signs left by wildlife. Wild, Wild tracks images and absences of Iberian wolves. The film navigates a relational history, laden with folk mythology, submission and extermination, and confronts an audiovisual history made of images-simulacrum of the natural wild. This film essay is a nature antidocumentary: it features wolves that look back at the camera, terrified, and humans that can howl. All of us creatures leave traces in this careful dance of tracked trackers.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 October 2025
Release date
7 October 2025 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $4,823
Production Animala, Walkie Talkie Films, Xiana do Teixeiro
Also known as
Salvaxe, Salvaxe, Wild, Wild, Άγρια, άγρια
Director
Emilio Fonseca
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ice Fall
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more