Shaun bluffs his dimwitted farmer master into bidding for three llamas at a county fair. Once they arrive, however, they cause such chaotic destructive mayhem that Shaun has to carefully remove them – high-speed chases, careful rooftop scrambles and dangerous falls ensue.
CountryGreat Britain
Runtime28 minutes
Production year2015
ProductionAardman Animations
Also known as
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas, A Ovelha Choné: O Lamas do Agricultor, F for Får - L for Lama, Fåret Shaun: Lama-drama, La oveja Shaun: Las llamas del granjero, Lammas Shaun, Ovčica Šone: Farmerove lame, Sauen Shaun - Lamadrama, Shaun das Schaf - Die Lamas des Farmers, Shaun le mouton : Les Lamas du fermier, Shaun, o Carneiro: As Lhamas do Fazendeiro, Shaun, vita da pecora - I lama in fattoria, Σον το πρόβατο: Τα λάμα του αγρότη, Баранчик Шон: Лами на фермі, Барашек Шон: Фермерский бедлам