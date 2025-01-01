Menu
Poster of Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas
1 poster
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas
Synopsis

Shaun bluffs his dimwitted farmer master into bidding for three llamas at a county fair. Once they arrive, however, they cause such chaotic destructive mayhem that Shaun has to carefully remove them – high-speed chases, careful rooftop scrambles and dangerous falls ensue.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 28 minutes
Production year 2015
Production Aardman Animations
Also known as
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas, A Ovelha Choné: O Lamas do Agricultor, F for Får - L for Lama, Fåret Shaun: Lama-drama, La oveja Shaun: Las llamas del granjero, Lammas Shaun, Ovčica Šone: Farmerove lame, Sauen Shaun - Lamadrama, Shaun das Schaf - Die Lamas des Farmers, Shaun le mouton : Les Lamas du fermier, Shaun, o Carneiro: As Lhamas do Fazendeiro, Shaun, vita da pecora - I lama in fattoria, Σον το πρόβατο: Τα λάμα του αγρότη, Баранчик Шон: Лами на фермі, Барашек Шон: Фермерский бедлам
Director
Jay Grace
Cast
Justin Fletcher
John Sparkes
Sean Connolly
Chris Grimes
Kate Harbour
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Cartoon reviews
