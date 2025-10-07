Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Family Approach

The Family Approach

Im Prinzip Familie 18+
Synopsis

Between parental love, youth welfare offices and bureaucracy, three educators try their hardest to create a temporary home for children. This is not always easy, as the most diverse personalities and their stories clash here. And yet the residential group becomes a kind of surrogate family for the children. At the back of their minds, however, is always the question: for how long?
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 7 October 2025
Release date
7 October 2025 Lithuania N7
Production Bandenfilm, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB), ARTE
Also known as
Im Prinzip Familie, Der schönste Arbeitsplatz der Welt, The Family Approach, Η οικογενειακή προσέγγιση
Director
Daniel Abma
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.6 IMDb
