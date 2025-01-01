Menu
Poster of Karaoké
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Karaoké

Karaoké

Karaoké 18+
Synopsis

Bénédicte, a famous opera singer, leads the life of a diva between Parisian palaces and social gatherings. After an evening of excess, she sees her career crumble. Fatou, also a palace regular but as a cleaning lady, is the only one to reach out to her. Passionate about singing, Fatou has one idea in mind: to convince Bénédicte to take part in the big national karaoke contest. The perfect vocal mastery of one and the tenacity of the other could well create sparks and take them very far.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
Budget €7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,404,406
Production Les films du 24, TF1 Films Production, Canal+
Also known as
Karaoké, Karaoke, Karaoke - Ein ungleiches Paar, Караоке
Director
Stéphane Ben Lahcene
Cast
Michèle Laroque
Michèle Laroque
Claudia Tagbo
David Mora
Sébastien Chassagne
Haegele Jochen
Haegele Jochen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
