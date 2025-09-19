Menu
The Tasters
Poster of The Tasters
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.5
The Tasters

The Tasters

Le assaggiatrici
Synopsis

The film follows in the wake of young Rosa who flees bomb-stricken Berlin in the autumn of 1943 and heads to a small, isolated village near the eastern border. This is where her in-laws live and where her husband, who’s deployed on the front, has advised she take shelter until the war ends and he returns. Rosa soon discovers that this seemingly sleepy village conceals a secret: in the forest bordering the hamlet is Hitler’s headquarters, the Wolf’s Lair.
Country Italy / Belgium / Switzerland
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 September 2025
Release date
19 September 2025 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $3,868,973
Production Lumière & Co., Tarantula, Tellfilm
Also known as
Le assaggiatrici, The Tasters, Die Vorkosterinnen, As Provadoras de Hitler, Hitleri toidumaitsjad, Las catadoras de Hitler, Les goûteuses d'Hitler, Дегустаторши
Director
Silvio Soldini
Cast
Elisa Schlott
Max Riemelt
Alma Hasun
Emma Falck
Olga von Luckwald
6.5
6.5 IMDb
