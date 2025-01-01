Menu
Poster of Vello Salo. Everyday Mysticism
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Vello Salo. Everyday Mysticism

Vello Salo. Everyday Mysticism

Igapäevaelu müstika 18+
Synopsis

This film is about the beauty of growing old. It is a story about an old and wise man who is preparing to leave this world and, thus, faces many personal and delicate questions. How not to loose faith in these final hours? Why are the greatest among us put through the hardest trials in the spiritual realm? Vello Salo is a Catholic cleric in his 90s, but first and foremost, a human being: a free spirit, a man with his own quirks and tricks, not to mention a lifetime of experience and wisdom which has been well-preserved to this modern day.
Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2018
Production Aadam ja Pojad
Also known as
Igapäevaelu müstika, Everyday Mysticism
Director
Jaan Tootsen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
