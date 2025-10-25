Menu
Il complotto di Tirana
Il complotto di Tirana
18+
Documentary
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Small Boss Production
Also known as
Il complotto di Tirana
Director
Manfredi Lucibello
Cast
Kastriot Shehi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.9
Rate
10
votes
7.9
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Garage Screen
19:00
from 250 ₽
25 October
from 250 ₽
All cinemas
Garage Screen
g. Moskva, Krymskiy Val, 9, str. 32
2D, SUB
19:00
from 250 ₽
