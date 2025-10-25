Menu
Il complotto di Tirana
1 poster Tickets from 250 ₽
Il complotto di Tirana

Il complotto di Tirana

Il complotto di Tirana 18+
Tickets from 250 ₽
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Small Boss Production
Also known as
Il complotto di Tirana
Director
Manfredi Lucibello
Cast
Kastriot Shehi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes and Tickets
Garage Screen
19:00 from 250 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review

«Il complotto di Tirana» now playing

Sat 25
Format
Group Screenings
Legend
Garage Screen g. Moskva, Krymskiy Val, 9, str. 32
2D, SUB
19:00 from 250 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
